SUV Driver sought after hit & run with a motorcycle

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are searching for a hit & run suspect after 2 bikers were injured in a crash with an SUV.

A black Honda SUV was seen by witnesses leaving before police arrived at the intersection of Parkview Avenue and Wood Street.

The motorcycle driver is in critical condition at Bronson Hospital. The passenger of the motorcycle only had minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

 

