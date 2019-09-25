× EEE causes death of second wolf pup at Binder Park Zoo

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Officials at Binder Park Zoo have confirmed a second gray wolf pup has died from Eastern equine encephalitis.

The zoo received test results Wednesday confirmed EEE was the pup’s cause of death. Originally, officials thought a congenital liver abnormality could have played a role in the wolf’s death.

The two wolves died within 24 hours of each other.

Binder Park Zoo says canine cases of EEE are extremely rare and there is no approved vaccine available to prevent it. Other animals that are susceptible to the disease — zebras, Przewalski’s horses and ostriches — are vaccinated annually.

To help protect against mosquito bites to visitors, the zoo has set up five bug spray stations.