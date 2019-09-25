Escape into the world of virtual reality gaming at Amped Reality

Posted 11:10 AM, September 25, 2019

There are entertainment options in Grand Rapids that are out of this world, and Amped Reality takes gamers to another world entirely: the world of virtual reality.

Amped Reality is a great place to host an awesome birthday party, have a date night, or just hanging out with friends.

Gamers can come in and purchase an hour's worth of virtual reality gameplay for just $30. Players can choose from dozens of games to play either by themselves or with a teammate.

There's also an option to purchase a membership for $10 a month. The membership includes discounts, exclusive games, parties, and more.

Amped Reality is located at 2923 28th Street in Grand Rapids.

Learn more by visiting them online at ampedrealityvr.com or by calling (616)-608-5508.

