Grand Rapids junk man in a heap of trouble with the city

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man in the business of recycling is facing fines and jail time for his passion.

The city says he's violating ordinances and wants him to clean up his yard.

Some would call him an environmentalist with an extreme passion to recycle, but Bill Peterson says he's only doing what he's used to: finding things in the world to repurpose.

By looking at the outside of his house on Cherry Street, you would never suspect that there was a pile of recyclable junk behind it.

"I'm in the business of taking detritus from people and sorting through trying to get the maximum use and reuse out of it rather than throwing it in a pile mixing it with other stuff to make it bad and then burying it with a bunch of dirt," Peterson said.

Peterson has been junking since he was 4, starting with his grandpa then when he moved to the Cherry house in the 1970s he continued that passion. It was mostly without a problem, until about a decade ago.

"What you would call it (junk), is not necessarily what a city inspector would call it and what the city inspector would call it is not necessarily consistent with itself or other truths," Peterson says.

And it's caused a more than decade-long battle with the city, resulting in multiple fines and even two stints in jail. The city is saying he's violating ordinances by operating a trash sorting and recycling business in a neighborhood.

City officials haven't said much in public on the issue but sent this statement:

“We have been listening to all opinions and concerns regarding this case and are looking at all options before moving forward."

But Peterson says though he doesn't make much money off of the business, he doesn't want to give up the fight for his passion.

"I can assure you if I stop I won't be doing it willingly and I think I can tell you as far as know nobody else is doing this to the degree that I am mainly because it's not profitable," Peterson said.

Peterson says he's looking into getting a lawyer and doesn't know what the future holds but he hopes the city can come some type of agreement that doesn't involve more jail time or fines.