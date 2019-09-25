Living a healthy lifestyle; Dr. Bitner and team practice what they preach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's more to managing hot flashes than prescription medication and lots of water. Physical activity and fitness are key ways to managing it, but if you're feeling bad about yourself and mentally are in a rough place how do you get going and keep going again?

Dr. Diana Bitner, a nationally recognized menopause health specialist from Spectrum Health, says that staying active is the key to living a healthy life. She, along with her team at Spectrum Health Midlife, Menopause, and Sexual Health, know they need to practice what they preach to their patients. That's why Dr. Bitner and her team are always staying active themselves.

One group of women that working at Dr. Bitner's practice is training together to run the Ragnar Relay, a 200-mile race from Muskegon to Traverse City. A team of 12 runners will take turns running distances between 3 and 13 miles at a time from one point to the next.

These women explain running together is a great motivator to stay healthy. Running in a group allows them to hold each other accountable, plus they share a common goal and are able to bond while running together.

Dr. Bitner elaborates that running isn't for everyone. It's important to find an activity people love so they look forward to exercising, rather than forcing themselves to do something they hate. Doing any form of exercise- running, walking, swimming, biking, or anything that involves getting up and moving- is better than sitting around and doing nothing.

Dr. Bitner says it's easy to come up with excuses to not exercise by saying their life is too busy, which can often be the case. But like anything in life, it's important to schedule a time to be active. It doesn't have to be every day, but start out with a smaller goal of 20 minutes of activity three days a week.

When people make an effort to stay healthy and active, it can lead to a better quality of life.

To set up an appointment with Dr. Bitner or her staff, call (616)267-8520. Their office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Dr. NW, Suite A., Grand Rapids.

Learn more about healthy living and women's health on her blog.