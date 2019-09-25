Living a healthy lifestyle; Dr. Bitner and team practice what they preach

Posted 12:18 PM, September 25, 2019, by , Updated at 12:17PM, September 25, 2019

There's more to managing hot flashes than prescription medication and lots of water. Physical activity and fitness are key ways to managing it, but if you're feeling bad about yourself and mentally are in a rough place how do you get going and keep going again?

Dr. Diana Bitner, a nationally recognized menopause health specialist from Spectrum Health, says that staying active is the key to living a healthy life. She, along with her team at Spectrum Health Midlife, Menopause, and Sexual Health, know they need to practice what they preach to their patients. That's why Dr. Bitner and her team are always staying active themselves.

One group of women that working at Dr. Bitner's practice is training together to run the Ragnar Relay, a 200-mile race from Muskegon to Traverse City. A team of 12 runners will take turns running distances between 3 and 13 miles at a time from one point to the next.

These women explain running together is a great motivator to stay healthy. Running in a group allows them to hold each other accountable, plus they share a common goal and are able to bond while running together.

Dr. Bitner elaborates that running isn't for everyone. It's important to find an activity people love so they look forward to exercising, rather than forcing themselves to do something they hate. Doing any form of exercise- running, walking, swimming, biking, or anything that involves getting up and moving- is better than sitting around and doing nothing.

Dr. Bitner says it's easy to come up with excuses to not exercise by saying their life is too busy, which can often be the case. But like anything in life, it's important to schedule a time to be active. It doesn't have to be every day, but start out with a smaller goal of 20 minutes of activity three days a week.

When people make an effort to stay healthy and active, it can lead to a better quality of life.

To set up an appointment with Dr. Bitner or her staff, call (616)267-8520. Their office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Dr. NW, Suite A., Grand Rapids.

Learn more about healthy living and women's health on her blog.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.