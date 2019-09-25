Local woman offering classes to make your own perfume

Posted 7:30 AM, September 25, 2019, by

WEST MICHIGAN -- A West Michigan woman has launched a new business allowing people to create their own perfume.

The Aroma Labs offers a fun, unique, and creative experience while teaching you how to create your own fragrance.

The owner, Tanya Thompson, joined us on FOX 17 Morning News to talk about where you can attend an upcoming workshop and what drove her to start her own business.

To learn more, call 269-532-3339, on Facebook or visit thearomalabs.com.

There are several upcoming workshops including: 

October 12, Urban Nest 2-4 p.m.

October 26, Vintage Inspired 10 a.m. - noon

November 5, Urban Nest, Richland 6-8 p.m.

November 15, Vintage Inspired Mattawan, 6-8 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.