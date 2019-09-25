Local woman offering classes to make your own perfume

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- A West Michigan woman has launched a new business allowing people to create their own perfume.

The Aroma Labs offers a fun, unique, and creative experience while teaching you how to create your own fragrance.

The owner, Tanya Thompson, joined us on FOX 17 Morning News to talk about where you can attend an upcoming workshop and what drove her to start her own business.

To learn more, call 269-532-3339, on Facebook or visit thearomalabs.com.

There are several upcoming workshops including:

October 12, Urban Nest 2-4 p.m.

October 26, Vintage Inspired 10 a.m. - noon

November 5, Urban Nest, Richland 6-8 p.m.

November 15, Vintage Inspired Mattawan, 6-8 p.m.