Man shot in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — One man was hospitalized for a gunshot wound to the abdomen just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police were called to the Oakview Woods Apartments after calls to 911 about a wounded man in the parking lot. The man was not found when Ottawa County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived. After a search of the area, deputies were notified the man was taken to Holland Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

If you have any information about this investigation, contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at (616) 738-4000 or Silent Observer.

