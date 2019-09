Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wyoming, Michigan - If you've ever dreamt of training like a college athlete, there's a new spot in town where you can test your performance ability. Mary Free Bed's new Sports Rehabilitation Performance Lab is open and welcome to everyone wanting to improve their performance and learn how to train better.

Tests checking your sweat salt levels, body index and much more are all available by logging on through the Mary Free Bed Sports Rehab app or website.