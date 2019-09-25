Meet your potential new pet and learn about pet adoption during “Meet the Rescues” event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- An area veterinarian and pet boarding center is making it easier than ever to learn more about the wonderful animal shelters in West Michigan.

Family and Friends Veterinary Hospital is hosting "Meet the Rescues" event. It's happening Sunday, September 29th from 1-3pm.

It takes place at their building, located at 6555 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546.

Each rescue will be able to provide you with information about adoption, why it's important, and how to go about adopting a pet.