Missing Portage teen found unharmed

PORTAGE, Mich. — A missing Portage girl has been found unharmed after running away from home nearly two weeks ago.

Makaileigh Soltis was found Tuesday afternoon hiding in a Portage basement and was reunited with her family.

She had been missing since Sept. 12, when her mother saw her go to bed. Her mother told police she figured out Makaileigh was gone when she wasn’t in her room the next morning.

Police didn’t believe she was taken against her will.