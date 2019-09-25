New location & exciting events added to Oktoberfest Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oktoberfest Grand Rapids is back for another year, ready to hand out huge steins of beer and great German food to everyone who attends this weekend.

The event has moved to Riverside Park, giving easy access to festival-goers who want to experience German culture. Plus, people are allowed to bring dogs to this year's event.

Here's the event lineup for this year's festival:

FRIDAY 9/27 8:00 p.m. || Women’s Stein Holding Competition 9:20 p.m. || Men’s Stein Holding Competition SATURDAY 9/28

1:00 p.m. || Dachshund Racing

2:00 p.m. || Women’s Keg Toss

2:30 p.m. || Men’s Keg Toss 3:00 p.m. || Barrel Roll competition

4:00 p.m. || Women’s Keg Toss

4:30 p.m. || Men’s Keg Toss

8:00 p.m. || Women’s Stein Holding Competition

9:20 p.m. || Men’s Stein Holding Competition BAND LINEUP

Oktoberfest Grand Rapids will take on Friday from 5 to 11 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.

Entrance to the festival is free, but people need to pay $5 for a wristband into the beer tent.

For more information, visit oktoberfestgr.com.