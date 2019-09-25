New location & exciting events added to Oktoberfest Grand Rapids

Posted 11:28 AM, September 25, 2019, by

Oktoberfest Grand Rapids is back for another year, ready to hand out huge steins of beer and great German food to everyone who attends this weekend.

The event has moved to Riverside Park, giving easy access to festival-goers who want to experience German culture. Plus, people are allowed to bring dogs to this year's event.

Here's the event lineup for this year's festival:

FRIDAY 9/27
8:00 p.m. || Women’s Stein Holding Competition
9:20 p.m. || Men’s Stein Holding Competition
SATURDAY 9/28
1:00 p.m. || Dachshund Racing
2:00 p.m. || Women’s Keg Toss
2:30 p.m. || Men’s Keg Toss
3:00 p.m. || Barrel Roll competition
4:00 p.m. || Women’s Keg Toss
4:30 p.m. || Men’s Keg Toss
8:00 p.m. || Women’s Stein Holding Competition
9:20 p.m. || Men’s Stein Holding Competition

BAND LINEUP

FRIDAY 9/27
5:00 p.m. || Edelweiss Choir
5:30 p.m. || Official Welcome w/ Alphorns
9:00 p.m. || DJ Matty B
SATURDAY 9/28
12:00 p.m. || Grand Rapids Accordion Ensemble
2:00 p.m. || Ein Prosit
4:50 p.m. || Edelweiss Choir
5:30 p.m. || Official Welcome w/ Alphorns
6:15 p.m. || Route 161 Happy Wanderers Polka Combo
9:00 p.m. || DJ Rick Oxygenn

Oktoberfest Grand Rapids will take on Friday from 5 to 11 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.

Entrance to the festival is free, but people need to pay $5 for a wristband into the beer tent.

For more information, visit oktoberfestgr.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.