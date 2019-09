× ‘Peppa Pig’ coming to GR for live performance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — “Peppa Pig” is coming to Grand Rapids for a live performance at DeVos Performance Hall.

“Peppa Pig Live!” will have a show at 6 p.m. Oct. 15, where Peppa Pig goes on a camping trip with George and her friends Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe.

Tickets are available online or at the box offices at DeVos Place and Van Andel Arena.