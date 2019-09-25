Vape shop sues to stop Michigan’s ban on flavored e-cigs

(Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The owner of a northern Michigan vape shop is suing to stop Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s ban on flavored electronic cigarettes, contending the emergency rules are illegal and will force him to close his store.

Marc Slis, who operates 906 Vapor in Houghton, filed the lawsuit in Houghton County Circuit Court on Wednesday. It is believed to be the first of what could be several legal challenges against Whitmer’s ban.

Stores are supposed to start complying with the ban on Oct. 2.

Slis says the emergency rules are invalid, arbitrary and capricious in part because tobacco products — the most prevalent source of nicotine — are unaffected by the ban.

Whitmer has said the e-cigarette industry is using candy flavors and deceptive advertising to target children.

