Why transcript of Trump’s Ukraine call is not word for word

Posted 12:05 PM, September 25, 2019, by

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A rough White House transcript documenting President Donald Trump’s phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is not a word-for-word transcription of the call.

A “CAUTION” note included at the bottom of the first page of the text released Wednesday explains that it is based on the “notes and recollections of Situation Room Duty Officers and-NSC policy staff assigned to listen and memorialize the conversation in written form as the conversation takes place.”

The rough transcript was prepared using voice recognition software, along with note takers and experts listening in, according to senior White House officials. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss White House document preparation.

1 Comment

  • BS

    Doesn’t matter that it wasn’t word-for-word. Democrats still cannot refute what was said and more importantly, what WASN’T said during the telephone conversation. If the gist of the conversation wasn’t what was released – we would have heard about it by now.

    The real question the media should be asking is, “When will democrats accept the results of the 2016 election?”

    Reply
