Woman with memory loss reported missing in Kalamazoo County

Posted 10:40 PM, September 25, 2019, by

PARCHMENT, Mich. — Police say a woman with possible memory issues has been reported missing in the Kalamazoo County area.

Patricia Anne Hale has not been seen since Saturday and may suffer from neurological issues that also may cause memory loss. Police also say the 36-year-old may not remember her name.

She was last seen in the area of Riverview Drive in Parchment.

Police say she may have been driving a maroon 2010 Chrysler 300. The Michigan  license plate listed on the car is  DUY9134.

Anyone with information is asked to call 269-488-8991.

 

