RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man died Thursday morning after his vehicle left the road and struck a tree in Kalamazoo County.

It happened around 8:38 a.m. on 32nd Street north of E B Avenue in Richland Township, northeast of Kalamazoo.

Authorities said 59-year-old Chris Koster was heading north on 32nd Street when his vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.

Investigators didn’t say what caused the crash but don’t believe alcohol was a factor.