WATCH LIVE: REDACTED WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT RELEASED

Ales & Tails fundraiser taking place Sept. 28

Posted 11:01 AM, September 26, 2019, by

Bring your pup and the entire family for an afternoon of fun at Ales and Tails on Saturday.

Join the Great Lakes Weimaraner Rescue  & Haymarket Brewery for a great afternoon of fabulous prizes, silent auction and so much more.

Tickets cost $30 per person and include two drink tickets with a Bratwurst and chips. Guests will also receive a gift swag bag and a door prize raffle ticket to win prizes.

The money from the fundraiser will go to Great Lakes Weimaraner Rescue organization and all of the dogs/puppies in its' care.

Ales and Tails will take place from noon to 4 p.m.

Tickets cost $30 on Eventbrite.

For more information, visit great-lakes-weimaraner-rescue.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.