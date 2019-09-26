Ales & Tails fundraiser taking place Sept. 28

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bring your pup and the entire family for an afternoon of fun at Ales and Tails on Saturday.

Join the Great Lakes Weimaraner Rescue & Haymarket Brewery for a great afternoon of fabulous prizes, silent auction and so much more.

Tickets cost $30 per person and include two drink tickets with a Bratwurst and chips. Guests will also receive a gift swag bag and a door prize raffle ticket to win prizes.

The money from the fundraiser will go to Great Lakes Weimaraner Rescue organization and all of the dogs/puppies in its' care.

Ales and Tails will take place from noon to 4 p.m.

Tickets cost $30 on Eventbrite.

For more information, visit great-lakes-weimaraner-rescue.com.