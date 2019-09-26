Ales & Tails fundraiser taking place Sept. 28

Bring your pup and the entire family for an afternoon of fun at Ales and Tails on Saturday.
Join the Great Lakes Weimaraner Rescue & Haymarket Brewery for a great afternoon of fabulous prizes, silent auction and so much more.
Tickets cost $30 per person and include two drink tickets with a Bratwurst and chips. Guests will also receive a gift swag bag and a door prize raffle ticket to win prizes.
The money from the fundraiser will go to Great Lakes Weimaraner Rescue organization and all of the dogs/puppies in its' care.
Ales and Tails will take place from noon to 4 p.m.
Tickets cost $30 on Eventbrite.
For more information, visit great-lakes-weimaraner-rescue.com.