Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. -- Police are searching for suspects after another break-in at a Wyoming cell phone store.

It happened early Thursday morning at the Go Wireless Verizon Store,1633 28th Street in Wyoming.

Police on scene have not said what was taken or if there is a description of the suspects involved.

This break-in comes as a rash of cell phone store break-ins have happened across West Michigan.

If you know anything, call police.