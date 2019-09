× At least one person dead in Ionia County crash

ORLEANS TWP, Mich.– At least one person has died after a violent crash on a state highway in Ionia County.

The Orleans Township Fire Department tell FOX 17 News one death is confirmed in the accident on M-66, near the M-44 junction. The highway is closed in both directions from M-44 to Hubbell Road.

