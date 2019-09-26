CPR and first aid training for your pet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Our pets become family members very quickly, but do we know how to keep them safe in case of an emergency.

One West Michigan business is helping the community get trained and prepared to keep their furry friends safe.

Fuzz Buckets GR is hosting their first CPR and first aid training class this weekend at Cascade Township Recreational Park.

Their classes will get you certified with all the information needed to protect your pets in case of an emergency. More classes will be available in the weeks to come.

Tickets and details are available here.