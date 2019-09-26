CPR and first aid training for your pet

Posted 7:13 AM, September 26, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Our pets become family members very quickly, but do we know how to keep them safe in case of an emergency.

One West Michigan business is helping the community get trained and prepared to keep their furry friends safe.

Fuzz Buckets GR is hosting their first CPR and first aid training class this weekend at Cascade Township Recreational Park.

Their classes will get you certified with all the information needed to protect your pets in case of an emergency. More classes will be available in the weeks to come.

Tickets and details are available here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.