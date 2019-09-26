WATCH LIVE: REDACTED WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT RELEASED

EEE case confirmed in Kent County deer

Posted 1:57 PM, September 26, 2019, by , Updated at 02:16PM, September 26, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A deer in Kent County has tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis.

The Kent County Health Department said it is the first case of the rare mosquito-borne illness in the county. There aren’t any human cases of EEE or West Nile Virus, but the deer is evidence that EEE is present within Kent County.

People are advised to postpone or reschedule outdoor events that happen at dusk when mosquitoes are most active until the first hard frost of the year.

Michigan has had eight confirmed human cases of EEE, including three that were fatal.

Health departments in southwest Michigan have been taking precautions and advising residents to use bug spray containing DEET and keep themselves covered with long sleeves and pants. Schools have postponed or rescheduled evening events in recent weeks to limit exposure.

Kalamazoo County’s health department has been working with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to discuss the possibility of targeting areas where insecticide would be sprayed to eliminate adult mosquitoes.

The chemical would be sprayed by airplane in targeted areas in southwest Michigan, where a majority of the confirmed cases have been.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.