× Friday evening and night look quite wet

WEST MICHIGAN — We’ve been saying for days there is a potential for at least one to two inches of rain Friday evening, night, and into Saturday early morning. A cold front sliding into the state will bring the chance beginning Friday afternoon, and continue into Saturday morning.

A low pressure system riding along the front will generate the heaviest rain and thunderstorm activity, likely after 8 or 9 P.M. Friday evening. At this point, our best threat of severe weather remains south and west of Chicago…not in our area. That said, heavy rain, ponding of water on roads, and dangerous lightning are certainly possible. The image below shows the location of this system at midnight on Friday. The yellow, orange, and red are embedded heavier areas of rain and thunderstorms.

Our forecast models are showing the heaviest rain along and north of the I-96 corridor, with lighter amounts south/east of Grand Rapids. The model below is a snapshot of total precipitation through Saturday at noon from the GFS Model.

The next forecast model below is the European Model showing some reasonable consistency with the above GFS. Bottom line? The chance for a one to two inch soaking rain is certainly possible, and their may be locally higher amounts.

