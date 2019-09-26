GR Chamber holds ribbon cutting at luxury linen rental company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday for a luxury linen rental company that is now under new management.

Special Occasions, LLC invited community members to its open house to off the many services it offers for your upcoming event.

“Our inspiration comes from a lot of the event coordinators in the area, some of the fun trends, but it’s these corporations that are coming to us and saying, ‘we have a fundraising event or we have a special event, what can we add to it to really have a wow factor, or to really add some fun elements?’ so we’re having a really great time getting inspiration from patrons who come in the door and just running with it," said co-owner Keri Kujala.

The company offers luxury linens you can rent like tablecloths, napkins and runners along with many other services.

"Even if it’s something small in your home, or even if you’re doing a large-scale gala at a location like DeVos place, we really want the design that you put together to enhance your brand or the personality that you have behind it, if it’s a wedding, so it’s about you as a couple," said co-owner Jamie Carnes.

For more information, visit the company's Facebook page.