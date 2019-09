KALAMAZOO – A man was killed when his moped crashed Thursday just after 4:30 p.m.

The 39 year-old Kalamazoo area man left the road near the 4300 Block of East Gull Drive and struck a tree. Rescue crews declared the man dead at the scene.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information concerning this crash to contact them at 269-383-8748.