Kent Co. EEE case prompts schedule changes for after-school events

Posted 3:40 PM, September 26, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools is delaying several after-school events after a case of Eastern equine encephalitis was confirmed in Kent County.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services advised all counties impacted by the EEE outbreak to postpone or reschedule outdoor activities to prevent further infections.

So far, the district has rescheduled the following events:

  • Thursday
    • Ottawa Hills JV boys soccer game has been canceled, varsity game is moved to 5 p.m. at Forest Hills
  • Friday
    • Ottawa Hills high School varsity football game will be played at 4:30 p.m. at Houseman Field

The district is reviewing more activities scheduled for next week and will announce any further changes.

Rockford Public Schools Superintendent Mike Shibler also said the district is in the process of reviewing evening events and considering changing the schedule. He said there is a chance Friday’s homecoming game will be changed.

