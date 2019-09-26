WATCH LIVE: REDACTED WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT RELEASED

MSP: Man arrested for sending hundreds of threats to Facebook page

Posted 1:22 PM, September 26, 2019, by , Updated at 01:24PM, September 26, 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly making hundreds of threats to Michigan State Police.

Authorities say the MSP Facebook page received nearly 300 text, audio and violent video messages from the 29-year-old man through the messenger app.

The man was arrested at his home, where authorities also found air pistols and long guns that were modified to look like firearms.

He is being charged with one count of making terroristic threats and using a computer to commit a crime. The suspect is expected to be arraigned Thursday.

1 Comment

