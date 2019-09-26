Man hospitalized after crash at Ottawa Co. intersection

Posted 6:19 PM, September 26, 2019

GLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was hospitalized Thursday after a crash at an Ottawa County intersection.

It happened around 3:58 p.m. at the intersection of 48th Avenue and Port Sheldon Street.

Authorities say woman heading south on 48th Avenue didn’t stop at a red light and hit a westbound vehicle in the intersection. The collision pushed the westbound vehicle into two others that were stopped at the intersection.

The man driving it was taken to the hospital with head and leg injuries.

