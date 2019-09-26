× Missing Hesperia man’s body found in Oceana Co.

ENBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A missing Hesperia man’s body was found Wednesday afternoon in Oceana County.

Lloyd Gauld, 55, was reported missing Tuesday morning after he went out to put up a new tree stand for hunting season Monday and never came back.

On Wednesday, Gauld’s friends and family found his vehicle near a trial road on Elbridge Township, east of Hart. Deputies then searched the area and found his body about 100 yards from the vehicle.

Foul play isn’t suspected, and deputies say he may have had some medical event while putting up his tree stand.