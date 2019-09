× Muskegon Co. postal worker charged with stealing mail

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A United States postal worker is facing a federal charge for allegedly stealing mail he was supposed to deliver.

Federal court documents accuse Andrew Chopp of stealing letters, packages, bags and other mail from March 11 to May 1 of 2019.

Chopp is facing up to five years in prison and three years of probation if he’s convicted. He could also be required to pay restitution and up to $250,000 in fines.