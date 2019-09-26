Nashville village police chief killed in crash

RICHLAND TWP, Mich.– The village of Nashville is mourning the loss of its police chief after he was killed in a car crash Thursday morning.

Chief Chris Koster died after his car left 32nd Street in Kalamazoo County’s Richland Township and hit a tree. The sheriff’s office says his injuries were too severe to survive.

The news came as a huge blow to Village Mayor Mike Kenyon, who got the call after 9 a.m. Kenyon says Chief Koster was on his way into work at the time of the crash.

“It is a great loss for our community,” Kenyon said in an conversation with FOX 17.

Koster had been Nashville’s Chief for at least five years. Now the small community’s police department will be led by current officers and assisted by the County sheriff’s office and Michigan State Police.

The village counsel canceled Thursday night’s scheduled meeting. Friday, the village office will likely run on limited hours.

Memorial arrangements have not been finalized.