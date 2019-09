GEORGETOWN TWP. Mich. — A chain-reaction crash sent one man to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m. a 32 year-old Jenison woman driving southbound on 48th Avenue went through the intersection at Port Sheldon Street. Her 2015 GMC Terrain struck a west-bound 2017 Subaru Forester driven by a 47 year-old Grand Rapids man.

The impact drove the Forester into two other vehicles stopped at the red light. The driver of the Forester was taken to Metro Hospital with leg and head injuries.