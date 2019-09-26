Pay it forward and snag some bargains at 14th annual Trinkets and Treasures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snag amazing deals at one of West Michigan's biggest indoor garage sales, the 14th annual Trinkets and Treasures this weekend.

The Charlotte Russe Store inside The Lakes Mall will feature thousands of new, gently used, vintage, and collectible items. The 7,000-square-foot space will have items like apparel, accessories, shoes, home decor, hardware, and furniture.

All the money raised at Trinkets and Treasures will benefit the Child Abuse Council, The Hope Project, and the Muskegon Sports Council.

Trinkets and Treasures will take place on September 27 and 28. The venue will be open Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Friday, shoppers can give a $5 donation to get into the venue an hour early, 8 a.m.