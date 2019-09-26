WATCH LIVE: REDACTED WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT RELEASED

Pay it forward and snag some bargains at 14th annual Trinkets and Treasures

Posted 11:19 AM, September 26, 2019, by , Updated at 11:18AM, September 26, 2019

Snag amazing deals at one of West Michigan's biggest indoor garage sales, the 14th annual Trinkets and Treasures this weekend.

The Charlotte Russe Store inside The Lakes Mall will feature thousands of new, gently used, vintage, and collectible items. The 7,000-square-foot space will have items like apparel, accessories, shoes, home decor, hardware, and furniture.

All the money raised at Trinkets and Treasures will benefit the Child Abuse Council, The Hope Project, and the Muskegon Sports Council.

Trinkets and Treasures will take place on September 27 and 28. The venue will be open Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Friday, shoppers can give a $5 donation to get into the venue an hour early, 8 a.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.