Study: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups most popular Halloween candy in MI

(FOX 17) — The most popular Halloween candy in Michigan is Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, according to a study.

Bid-On-Equipment.com used Google search trends in all 50 states from September to October in 2018, and determined Michigan’s most popular result was Reese’s.

It also surveyed 2,004 people nationwide to ask multiple questions.

Respondents said 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. is the ideal timeframe for trick-or-treat, and 52% of them want Halloween to be moved to the last Saturday in October. The survey echoes results of a nationwide movement to get the holiday moved — an online petition in support of the change has received nearly 150,000 signatures.

The average household surveyed spent just over $25 a year on candy, but homes with parents spent $35.