Sturgis BBQ Fest returns for 2nd year

If you're around the Michigan/Indiana border and smell something delicious on Saturday, it's probably all the food being cooked up at the second annual Sturgis BBQ Fest.

Downtown Sturgis will be filled with so much more than delicious barbecue, there'll also be a beer tent, dessert food trucks, a farmers market, a classic car cruise-in, an antique tractor show, pumpkin painting for the kids, and more.

There'll be live music by 16th Avenue Band from 4 to 7 p.m. to enjoy as well.

Barbecue sampling tickets are only $1 each. Sampling begins after 3pm when judging is complete.

Sturgis BBQ Fest will be on September 28 from noon to 7 p.m.

Learn more at sturgisbbqfest.com or their Facebook page.

