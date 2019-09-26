WATCH LIVE: REDACTED WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT RELEASED

Theater Noir presents “Sleepy Hollow” and “Macabre: Ghosts of Paddock Place”

Posted 11:54 AM, September 26, 2019, by , Updated at 11:52AM, September 26, 2019

Halloween is about a month away, and Theater Noir is getting into the spooky spirit by hosting a couple different performances, Sleepy Hollow, and Macabre: Ghosts of Paddock.

Sleepy Hollow The Play will be performed at Dog Story Theatre September 26-October 6, Thursday through Sunday.  The play takes place in Sleepy Hollow, a village haunted by the legendary Headless Horseman. The story focuses on the new schoolmaster, Ichabod Crane. When Ichabod tries to win the hand of the beautiful Katrina Van Tassel, he makes an enemy of her former suitor, the brawny Brom Bones. Brom vows revenge and, one dark and spooky night, Ichabod finds himself in for the ride of his life.

Sleepy Hollow The Play, based on of the short story, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, by Washington Irving, is filled with multimedia effects and illusions that bring to life a menacing moment in time for the villagers of this small Dutch settlement.

Tickets for this show can be purchased at sleepyhollowtheplay.com.

Macabre: Ghosts of Paddock opens October 31 and runs through November 3 at Paddock Place. Unlike normal plays, this is an immersive theatrical event where the actors take over Paddock Place, and the audience moves freely throughout the show and interacts with the characters. The Pub at Paddock will also be open to the public and during our show.

Tickets can be purchased at macabrelive.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.