Theater Noir presents “Sleepy Hollow” and “Macabre: Ghosts of Paddock Place”

Halloween is about a month away, and Theater Noir is getting into the spooky spirit by hosting a couple different performances, Sleepy Hollow, and Macabre: Ghosts of Paddock.

Sleepy Hollow The Play will be performed at Dog Story Theatre September 26-October 6, Thursday through Sunday. The play takes place in Sleepy Hollow, a village haunted by the legendary Headless Horseman. The story focuses on the new schoolmaster, Ichabod Crane. When Ichabod tries to win the hand of the beautiful Katrina Van Tassel, he makes an enemy of her former suitor, the brawny Brom Bones. Brom vows revenge and, one dark and spooky night, Ichabod finds himself in for the ride of his life.

Sleepy Hollow The Play, based on of the short story, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, by Washington Irving, is filled with multimedia effects and illusions that bring to life a menacing moment in time for the villagers of this small Dutch settlement.

Tickets for this show can be purchased at sleepyhollowtheplay.com.

Macabre: Ghosts of Paddock opens October 31 and runs through November 3 at Paddock Place. Unlike normal plays, this is an immersive theatrical event where the actors take over Paddock Place, and the audience moves freely throughout the show and interacts with the characters. The Pub at Paddock will also be open to the public and during our show.

Tickets can be purchased at macabrelive.com