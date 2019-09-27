× 29 dogs rescued in Manistee County after eating and sleeping in filthy barn

MAPLE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Mich– Nearly 30 dogs were rescued from deplorable conditions in Manistee County Thursday.

After getting an anonymous tip, the Animal Control Deputy and a Manistee County Sheriff’s Deputy went to the scene in question and found 29 husky and husky mixes in a home and barn.

The investigation revealed the animals range from 4 months to 9-years-old. Officials say the animals were eating and sleeping on a concrete floor in the barn, which was covered in urine and feces.

All of the animals were removed.

The case will be sent to the Manistee County Prosecutor’s Office to determine what charges might be filed in the case.