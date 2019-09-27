Congrats to Alya, our September Weather Kid

Posted 11:52 AM, September 27, 2019, by , Updated at 11:51AM, September 27, 2019

A big shout out to our Weather Kid of the Month, 10 year-old Alya from Mattawan! We really enjoyed chatting with her about the love she has for theater. Not to mention, she was a natural in front of the green screen. Congratulations Alya! She went home with some FOX 17 goodies along with a $100 VISA gift card thanks to West Michigan Chevy Dealers. Be sure to enter your child for a chance to be our Weather Kid of the Month by going to fox17morningmix.com and clicking on the contest tab.

