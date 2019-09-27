× Dog stolen after video prompts abuse claims

GRANDVILLE, Mich — Grandville Police are investigating after a dog was stolen during a home invasion. It happened Friday morning at the home in the 2800 block of Vermont Avenue SW. Police say a 5-month-old black and white pit bull was taken, and the investigation is ongoing.

FOX 17 has learned that stolen dog was at the center of multiple animal abuse claims. A video shared on Facebook shows the dog eating out of a bowl, with what appears to be weights around its neck. It’s not clear when the video was taken, but Kent County tells us it received multiple complaints. Officers responded and told the owner to remove the weights, and he complied. Police were later called to the home two more times, but the weights were not being used.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call Grandville Police at (616) 538-6110 or Silent Observer.