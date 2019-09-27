‘Don’t kiss my baby’: Doctors send warning about RSV ahead of winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It’s a virus that most children will get before their second birthday. RSV or Respiratory syncytial virus, is a common cold for adults but can be serious for infants.

As we get ready to go into fall and head into winter, local doctor’s are sending a warning on what to look out for in your baby and the number one way to protect them from contracting it.

“It actually causes infants to come to the emergency room and the hospital more than any other illness in the first year of life," said Physician Rosemary Olivero, section chief of Pediatrics Infection Disease at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

Tis' the season for fall allergies and colds, but local doctor’s say RSV may be easy for an adult to get over but not so easy for children.

“RSV is a very common viral infection that can spread to anybody at any age. but it really severely affects young infants," she said.

You may have seen parents sharing images on social media, saying not to kiss their baby and health experts say there is a reason for that.

“The virus can cause inflammation in the airways, and younger children, especially infants have very little airways. so if those airways get inflamed they can become sick because it’s harder for them to breath," she said.

Officials at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital say it is the most common cause of hospitalization in infants under one years old.

“Children who get affected the worst by RSV are children less than one although we can occasionally see a child up to age two have a more severe case of RSV".

Every year, Michigan sees an uptick in these cases between December and April, officials say.

"It is a very contagious virus not only can it be spread from person to person but RSV can actually live for a short amount of time on the things that babies would touch or play with," she said.

Parents should be on the look out for nasal congestion, stuffy nose, and difficulty breathing through the nose in their children.

As for ways to limit the virus from spreading, Olivero says to always wash your hands.

"That goes for parents, grandparents, anyone helping to take care of the children, siblings as well because we can spread RSV by touching each other," she said.

The Center for Disease Control and prevention says most RSV infections go away on their own in a week or two and can be managed with over the counter fever reducers and pain relievers.

There is also no specific treatment for the infection although researchers are working to develop vaccines and antivirals.