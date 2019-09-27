EDU Staff is hiring substitute teachers, no teaching degree required

Posted 11:15 AM, September 27, 2019, by

Have a heart for children and education? Want to serve in a local community school and make a few extra bucks? EDU Staff is hiring, and they're looking for substitute teachers to serve in the West Michigan area.

EDU Staff is looking for people who have a flexible schedule and want to work, have a heart for kids and education, and want to serve in their local community.

This job is perfect for retirees, moms, or anyone with a high school degree and beyond. Applicants can create their own schedule, so work weeks are very flexible.

The position doesn't require a teaching degree, just a passion for teaching students of all ages. However potential substitute teachers will need to take a free online training in accordance with Michigan's employment requirements.

For more information, visit edustaff.org or call 1-800-974-6338.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.