Food for your tailgate – Meijer has it all!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fall is football season, without a doubt! Don’t stress over what to bring to your tailgate, let Meijer’s deli and bakery take care of it for you.

From pre-made wings and BBQ meat trays to giant subs that you can personalize before the big game! From the salty to the sweet, they have you covered. Don’t have time to get to the store? Meijer home delivery will bring it to your home.

We all know that tailgating is for the whole family and Meijer definitely agrees. Not only can you grab a giant chocolate chip cookie with iced frosting to match your favorite team, but you can buy a tray of football sugar cookies along with the vibrant frosting and let the kids decorate their own.

Need some fan gear to show your support? You better believe that Meijer has a large selection of college and even some high school apparel and items.

Be sure to find all of your options at Meijer or stop by a local store today! Be sure to follow them on Facebook.