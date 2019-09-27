Lansing Catholic Diocese releases names of abusive priests

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Roman Catholic Church leaders in Lansing have released the names of 17 priests who were credibly accused of sexually abusing minors, mostly boys.

The Lansing Diocese includes 10 counties as well as cities such as Ann Arbor, Lansing, Flint and Jackson. The diocese says the allegations were found to be credible based on a number of factors, including acknowledgement by a priest.

The 17 priests are dead, defrocked or have been removed from active ministry. The list is posted at the diocese’s website, http://www.dioceseoflansing.org .

Bishop Earl Boyea says he’s releasing the names primarily for victims who want to step forward and get help. Most credible allegations occurred from the 1960s to the mid-1990s. The bishop says the vast majority were not reported to the diocese until after 2002.

