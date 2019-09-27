Man charged for allegedly hanging ‘explosive device’ in neighbor’s tree

Posted 4:03 PM, September 27, 2019

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is facing a felony charge for allegedly hanging an “explosive device” in a neighbor’s tree Thursday in Plainfield Township.

Authorities say Richard Kenney put the device in the tree and set it off around 2 a.m. Thursday at a home near Middale Avenue and Scott Creek Drive. Around 9:30 a.m., another neighbor called about the sound of the explosion.

When deputies arrived, they found the device still hanging in the tree and began searching the neighborhood, eventually finding Kenney, who authorities say has a history of complaints against him.

Investigators said the device didn’t cause damage, and only created a loud boom.

Kenney was arraigned Friday on a charge of manufacturing or possessing an explosive or incendiary device with malicious intent, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

