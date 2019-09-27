Meet Friday’s Friend Walli!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Never a lack of cuteness when the Humane Society of West Michigan stops by with Friday’s Friend. Hitting very high on the “Awwwww Scale” was 2 month-old terrier mix, Walli! He is currently up for adoption along with a sibling.

You can show your support for the Humane Society of West Michigan through various events around the community.

Two Grand Rapids restaurants will be donating part of their proceeds to the shelter. Head to Mod Pizza, 3300 Alpine Avenue Northwest on Sunday, Sept. 29 from 4pm to 8pm. On that day, 20 percent of your bill will go to HSWM! The same type of generous donation will happen on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at Applebee’s, 3250 Grand Ridge Dr NE. In addition, it will be known as Pints & Pups with a New Holland Brewing tap takeover.

The second largest fundraiser for HSWM happens on Saturday, Oct. 5. Bark in the Dark 2019 is a dog-friendly night of fun, including glow-in-the-dark 5k/1 mile fun run, dog costume contest, food trucks, face painting, beverages and more! Tickets are available now at hswestmi.org

Not able to attend but still want to support the cause? Become a virtual fundraiser! Virtual fundraisers have the chance to raise money for animals in West Michigan while earning exclusive Bark in the Dark merchandise! Fundraising pages can be customized with your story and shared easily to social media!