Nashville police chief remembered as mentor, leader

NASHVILLE, Mich. — The village of Nashville and the law enforcement community is mourning the death of their police chief after he was killed in a crash.

Chris Koster died Thursday after his vehicle left 32nd Street in Kalamazoo County’s Richland Township and hit a tree.

On Friday, the community remembered Koster as an excellent leader after he served as police chief for six years. Before becoming the chief, he was a deputy with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department for 27 years.

“He was a consummate professional as a law enforcement professional, been in law enforcement all his life,” Nashville President Mike Kenyon said. “He brought our department into the 21st century.

Kenyon and Department of Public Works Director Scott Decker has just met with Koster Wednesday to go over village business. They said they were shocked to hear about the crash.

“(He was) always looking out for what was best for our community,” Decker said. “Him and I have had many, many meetings about how we can both make our community a better place for all. His heart was in it, his soul was in it. (He is) going to be greatly missed.”

Kenyon said other law enforcement agencies have already reached out to offer their condolences and support.

Koster was 59 years old, and left behind a wife and two sons who are also in law enforcement.