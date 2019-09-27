Students learn among history at GR Public Museum High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The newest themed school in the Grand Rapids district is the Public Museum School off Jefferson Avenue.

The building was constructed during The Great Depression and had been out of use since the mid-1990s. Now, classes are being held there with many of the historical touches still in place.

“People who recall visiting the old Public Museum will remember the Great Hall as kind of a dynamic and eye catching space, so we tried to preserve some of that historical character," says Dr. Christopher Hanks, who is the principal of the Public Museum School.

The building also features design labs where student work on furniture and signage that will end up around the building.

The school has been designed to grow with the students, and even has some bare space inside for future developments.

"We’re all going through a growing experience, so there are challenges and hurdles we overcome, but I think its really powerful that we’re taking that journey right alongside the students," said Dr. Hanks.

The school currently serves 180 students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades, and 90 students in ninth grade.

For those interested in having their kids attend the school, applications will start being accepted Oct. 1.