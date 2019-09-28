× 365 customers without electrical service in Cassopolis

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — A total of 365 Midwest Energy & Communications customers remained without power in this Cass County community at midday Saturday.

MEC communications specialist Amy Pales said 326 of those customers are connected to one outage caused by a broken utility pole in the Jones and Three Rivers area.

Crews will continue to work throughout the day to restore power.

View the outage map and the full list of impacted areas at https://www.teammidwest.com/electric/outage-central/

