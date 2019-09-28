Blitz Battle: East Kentwood leads Grandville in 4th; game delayed
-
Blitz Preview: Week 3
-
Blitz Preview – Week 4
-
Blitz Preview – Week 5
-
Blitz Preview: Week 2
-
Blitz Battle: GR Catholic Central takes down Zeeland East
-
-
Blitz Preview: Week 1
-
Sparta’s Jakel Davis takes Blitz Boss voting
-
Dan Harland joins the Blitz
-
Defense leads Mona Shores to showdown win over East Kentwood
-
Where to see Independence Day fireworks in West Michigan
-
-
Blitz Battle – Rockford downs Mona Shores
-
Blitz Sounds of the Game – Sept. 13, 2019
-
Blitz Battle: Rockford tops Lowell, stays undefeated