Blitz Plays of the Week – Sept. 27, 2019
-
Blitz Plays of the Week – Sept. 6, 2019
-
Blitz Hit Zone – Sept. 27, 2019
-
Blitz Boss – Sept. 27, 2019
-
Blitz Sounds of the Game – Sept. 13, 2019
-
Blitz Hit Zone – Sept. 13, 2019
-
-
Blitz Hit Zone – Sept. 6, 2019
-
Blitz Sounds of the Game – Sept. 6, 2019
-
Vote for Week 3 ‘Blitz Boss’
-
FOX 17 Blitz Plays of the Week
-
Dan Harland joins the Blitz
-
-
Blitz Preview – Week 5
-
Vote for Week 3 Blitz Play of the Week
-
Blitz Play of the Week: Carter McAlvey’s one-handed TD