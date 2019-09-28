Crash causes life-threatening injuries in Allegan County

OVERISEL, Mich. — Four people were injured in a chain-reaction crash Saturday afternoon.

A car crossed the intersection at 144th Avenue and 43rd Street when it collided with a pickup truck loaded with lumber. A second pickup truck rear-ended the first, compounding the crash.

A 22 year-old woman from Holland woman and a 12 year-old boy from Hamilton were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two other passengers in the car, a 10 year-old boy and 8 year-old girl from Hamilton, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police tell FOX 17 they had to pull two people from the car and Aeromed flew the most seriously injured to the hospital.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the crash.