High School Football Scoreboard

Crash causes life-threatening injuries in Allegan County

Posted 7:27 PM, September 28, 2019, by , Updated at 07:28PM, September 28, 2019

OVERISEL, Mich. — Four people were injured in a chain-reaction crash Saturday afternoon.

A car crossed the intersection at 144th Avenue and 43rd Street when it collided with a pickup truck loaded with lumber. A second pickup truck rear-ended the first, compounding the crash.

A 22 year-old woman from Holland woman and a 12 year-old boy from Hamilton were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two other passengers in the car, a 10 year-old boy and 8 year-old girl from Hamilton, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police tell FOX 17 they had to pull two people from the car and Aeromed flew the most seriously injured to the hospital.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the crash.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.